SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Underneath the scorching South Dakota sun, 33 teams from 6 different states have all come to the Mount Rushmore state in pursuit of a Dakota Classic title.

GAME ONE

We begin with Sioux Falls East taking on Orono from Minnesota. In the Top of the3rd, East in a big of a jam, bases loaded with no outs when they get a gift of a ground ball and they would take advantage of it turning the double play. However a run would score giving Orono a 4-2 lead. But thats all they would get Cael Swanson with a ring em up strikeout keeping the deficit at 2. In the bottom half of the inning here the bats would come alive. Jack Smith with a well hit ball into center field and thats balls all the way to the fence. That would score Jackson Boe making it 4-3. A few batters later, Tristen Fitzsimmons at the dish. He would sky one to left, Orono would try and track it down but they could not. Jack Smith would score tying the game at 4. In the Bottom of the 5th, same score until Jackson Boe grounds one to second, it takes a bit of a strange bounce allowing all base runners to come in safely. That would go as an RBI for Boe as Sioux Falls West goes on to tack on 2 more runs defeating Orono 7-4.

GAME TWO

Staying at Harmodon Park, Sioux West west was in action welcoming in Chanhassen from Minnesota In the 3rd. West was down 2 zip when Ryan Rysavy ripped one to third and it was misplayed allowing a run to score making it a one run game. Later in the inning, more poor infield play from Chanhassen, this time on the other side of the infield and that error would allow 2 runs to score giving Sioux Falls their first lead of the game. In the 5th, Chanhassen had a response. Levi Meyer with a shot into left field, that would allow Greg Ryun to trot home from third. This game was was tied up at 3 a piece But Later in the inning Adam would get out of trouble with an inning ending strikeout. This game would go down to the wire and in the bottom of the 7th inning Sioux Falls west would walk it off going on to win by a final of 6-5.