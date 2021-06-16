Sioux Falls East walks off Harrisburg in legion baseball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls East hosted Harrisburg in a Class A Legion baseball showdown Wednesday night at Harmodon Park.
It was pitcher’s duel throughout. Chase Mason was on the mound for Harrisburg and struck out 12 batters, while giving up just one hit and an earned run in six innings of work.
His counter part, Andrew Evenson was just as good, striking out 5, while surrendering 1 unearned run and two hits in five innings.
After Harrisburg tallied the game’s first run in the top of the 5th, Sioux Falls East answered as Garren Heinert drove in the game tying run in the bottom of the 6th.
East would keep Harrisburg off the board in the top of the 7th, giving them a chance for a walkoff win, and Aidan Beck would deliver with a bases loaded walk to give Sioux Falls East the 2-1 victory.