Sioux Falls East walks off Harrisburg in legion baseball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls East hosted Harrisburg in a Class A Legion baseball showdown Wednesday night at Harmodon Park.

It was pitcher’s duel throughout. Chase Mason was on the mound for Harrisburg and struck out 12 batters, while giving up just one hit and an earned run in six innings of work.

Here's the strikeout… @Chase_Mason11 pic.twitter.com/r3le3uOlLk — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 16, 2021 Harrisburg pitcher Chase Mason collects one of his 12 strikeouts to get out a jam.

His counter part, Andrew Evenson was just as good, striking out 5, while surrendering 1 unearned run and two hits in five innings.

A great catch in foul territory by @Post15East's Aidan Beck in the fourth inning.



Follow the action here: https://t.co/H8ZeErdttE pic.twitter.com/rfb6ZmZuc9 — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) June 16, 2021 Sioux Falls East Catcher Aidan Beck makes a spectacular catch in foul territory.

After Harrisburg tallied the game’s first run in the top of the 5th, Sioux Falls East answered as Garren Heinert drove in the game tying run in the bottom of the 6th.

A seeing eye single for Garren Heinert scores Grant Graber.



End of 6: @HBA57032 1 @Post15East 1. @KELOSports



Watch: https://t.co/B6BrhB5aNH pic.twitter.com/YjHh5E8k8o — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 16, 2021 Sioux Falls East ties the game at 1 on Garren Heinert’s single in the 6th inning.

East would keep Harrisburg off the board in the top of the 7th, giving them a chance for a walkoff win, and Aidan Beck would deliver with a bases loaded walk to give Sioux Falls East the 2-1 victory.