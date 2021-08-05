Sioux Falls East trailing Fargo as lightning pushes game’s conclusion to Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Post 15 East jumped out to a 4-0 lead over La Crosse last night, but rain pushed the game’s conclusion to this morning, and East picked up the 8-0 win, moving onto the winner’s bracket of the double elimination Central Plains Regional.

Post 15 East would face Fargo Post 400 in the winner’s bracket Thursday night. It was a scoreless game through 2 innings but in the third, things changed quickly.

Fargo struck first on a Colton Alme RBI single. They’d add another later that inning on a fielder’s choice to take a 2-0 lead. Then after loading the bases for the second time in the third, Fargo extended its lead to 3 on a bases clearing double from Elias Mach, as they led 5-0 through 2.5.

Sioux Falls East would claw their way back. Ryne Hammerstrom got the scoring started with an RBI single to right in the bottom of the third. Nate Sprenkle then inched East closer with an RBI single of his own. Then Hammerstrom pulled East to within 2 as he stole home after the pitcher threw to first to make it 5-3.

But for the second consecutive night, mother nature stopped the game short as lightning delayed the game after the third inning. Sioux Falls East and Fargo will continue their game at 9:00 a.m. Friday morning with Fargo leading 5-3.