SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were four games played down in Yankton on Wednesday as four teams got a chance to play a pair of games.

Yankton opened the afternoon with a narrow 1-0 win over Sioux Falls West.

The second game saw a lot more scoring as Tabor cruised past Post 15 West in five innings, 13-2.

Similar to Sioux Falls West, Tabor would lose their second game of the day. Sioux Falls East needed just five innings to down Tabor, 15-4.

The night cap featured another great game. Yankton gave Sioux Falls East quite the challenge, but ultimately, it was Post 15 East who claimed the 5-4 win.

They were the lone team to earn two wins on the afternoon.