RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls East and Rapid City Post 22 each advanced in the winner’s bracket of the state tournament, following wins on Wednesday night.

BRACKET

Sioux Falls East will now play Brookings on Thursday at 5 p.m., followed by Rapid City Post 22 who will play Mitchell.

Pierre will paly Brandon Valley in the first game on Thursday. Rapid City Post 320 and Harrisburg will play in the second elimination game.

RECAP

Sioux Falls East powered past Brandon Valley in the 4 vs. 5 matchup. Post 15 scored six runs in the fourth inning on their way to an impressive 14-2 win.

Myles Rees pitched four innings and took the win. He allowed two runs on four hits.

Post 15 pounded out 13 hits in just five innings. Sawyer Tolk had three hits. Jack Smith, Cael Swanson, Ethan Bruns and Mason Tolsrud each added two hits.

Brandon Valley’s Logan Kelling went 3-3 in the game with three singles and a run scored.

Rapid City Post 22 won a pitcher’s duel in the final game on Wednesday. They picked up a 4-2 win over Harrisburg.

Palmer Jacobs led the way for Post 22 as he threw seven innings and allowed just the two runs on two hits, while striking out eight.

The Rapid City offense got the job done with two in the third and two in the fourth. Harrison Good went 2-2 with a walk and a run scored.