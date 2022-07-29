RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Entering Friday, the only two unbeaten teams left in the Legion baseball Class A state tournament were Sioux Falls East and Mitchell Post 18. The winner of this one would at least get a shot at the championship.

In the bottom 3rd, two men aboard for Jonah Schmidt who found the heart of the bat sending the ball well over the left field fence. Post 18 took a 3-2 lead.

It was a 4-3 game in the top of the 4th, East’s Cael Swanson would slice one to left field, it would easily bring home a run with Swanson into second for a standup double. The game was tied at 4 a piece.

In the top of the 6th the game was still knotted up at 4, but not for long. Myles Rees would slaps one into right, the base runner would tag from third, and Sioux Falls East retook the lead and they weren’t finished.

Later in the inning, base still loaded for Ethan Bruns whp delivered a 2 run single. It was 7-4 Sioux Falls East at that point but this game would come down to the wire. East outlasts Mitchell by a final of 8-7.

GAME TWO

In an earlier elimination game in the losers bracket Rapid City Post 22 met Pierre Post 8.

Bottom one, two men on for rapid City’s Harrison Good who lined a single up the middle. That would bring home a run giving the home team a 1-0 nothing lead.

Later in the inning, with the score now 3-0, Jacob Solano would shoot one into the right field gap, he would hustle into second while two of his teammates would touch home plate. It was 5-0 Post 22 lead after an inning of play.

They lead it 10-0 by the second when Pierre Lincoln Keinholz would go yard, his second home run of the post season but the hole was just too deep to dig out of.

Rapid City Post 22 moves on as Pierre Post 8’s season comes to a close by a final of 13-2.