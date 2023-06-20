SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls East Legion baseball team claimed the Dakota Classic Monday with a 6-5 win over Brandon Valley in the championship game.

Post 15 East reigned supreme over 34 other teams from six different states during the four-day tournament. It won six of the seven games it played, including outscoring its opponents by 15 runs.

“It’s a grind to win this tournament,” Sioux Falls East head coach Dan Hughes said. “You gotta get four games in your pool play to get out of that. Then you gotta win three on Sunday through Monday. And I though all our guys stepped up.”

“I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else,” Sioux Falls East second baseman Myles Rees said. “It’s a lot of fun. Gets to be a lot. Gets to be pretty hot. But at the end of the day, it’s just baseball. You’re out there with 14 other guys 15 other guys, just messing around, having fun, playing a kid’s game.”

After picking up 4-1 and 6-1 wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Sioux Falls East jumped on top of Brandon Valley early in the championship game and opened up a 4-0 lead in the second inning on Rees’ 2-run homer.

“That was big,” Rees said. “That got our team, got our momentum going. And I carried us up until the sixth inning. So hitting the two-run home run was pretty cool.”

“When you come out of the gates getting that momentum, and then you put up a couple of zeros on the defense, that’s huge,” Hughes said.

The title is Post 15 East’s second crown in the last three years, indicative of the culture the team has established.

“These kids just work hard,” Hughes said. “They put a lot of time into their craft. They spend their offseason in the cages, playing catch, working on their game, fine-tuning it. And it’s just fun when you get to the summer and see all their hard work paying off. That’s the kind of tradition we have. They work hard. They play hard every game, and good things happen.”