HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls East and Harrisburg split a double header on Wednesday as Post 15 won game one and Post 45 game two.

The first game saw Sioux Falls East jump out to a 7-1 lead, before Harrisburg began to close the gap.

However, Post 45 couldn’t overcome the deficit, falling 9-5.

The second game was similar, except Harrisburg was able to overcome the lead.

Post 45 fell behind 5-2. Then they scored five in the fourth, grabbing a 7-5 lead.

Post 15 would answer with three in the sixth, but then a seven run sixth would put Harrisburg in front for good, on their way to a 14-8 win.

That game was fueled by walks as Harrisburg took 12 walks from the Post 15 pitchers.