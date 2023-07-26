YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Two teams are still unbeaten in the class ‘A’ legion baseball state tournament, following victories from Sioux Falls East and Harrisburg Gold.

Post 15 East opened the contest with a dominant showing. The game was tied at three until an eight run fifth inning. That helped propel Sioux Falls East to a 14-4 win in six innings.

The final winner’s bracket matchup featured Harrisburg Gold and Yankton and that contest saw a strong performance by Post 45.

Harrisburg Gold jumped on the board with five runs in the first inning. They’d keep the offense rolling on their way to a 16-4 win in five innings.

Sioux Falls East and Harrisburg Gold will now meet in the final battle of unbeatens on Thursday. That matchup is set for 6:30 p.m. in Yankton.

Brookings-Renner and Rapid City Post 22-Yankton will each play in elimination games earlier in the day.