SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls East picked up a 14-4 win in five innings over Sioux Falls West in a crosstown matchup last Wednesday, which marked the team’s seventh win in eight games to begin the month of July.

East racked up 18 hits. It began the contest with its first seven batters each securing a hit. East plated eight runs in that first inning.

“We just got a lot of confidence right now,” Post 15 East head coach Dan Hughes said. “We’re seeing the ball well. We’re having good approaches at the plate. We’re swinging at pitches that we can do some damage on. And that’s why we’re getting a lot of barrels right now. And it’s just fun to watch.”

The win over West continued a red hot start to the month of July. They are outscoring their opponents 81-28 in those contests. Six of those wins came at the Gopher Classic in Minnesota, where they competed against top teams from across multiple states.

“Really just staying confident with each other,” Post 15 East second baseman Myles Rees said. “We just played in the Gopher. We went in there with a lot of energy, a really high motivation, and that worked out super, super well for us.”

“You know, it says a lot as we come into play and we play as a team,” Post 15 East right fielder Andrew Glovich said. “We have confidence when we play and anyone we play, we have confidence that we can win, and we take that everywhere we go.”

As the regular season comes to a close, the Dakota Classic champions have their eyes on making a deep postseason run.

“We can compete with the best of them and we’re playing really good baseball right now,” Hughes said. “I think we’re one of our one of the top teams around. And if we continue to play play like that, I mean, I like our chances moving forward.”

“We are very, very excited to get into regionals,” Rees said. “Don’t really matter who we’re playing. We just have confidence in each other that we’re going to get the job done. And then once going in the state, even more confidence in each other to get the job done. And but we’re hoping to finish the regular season on a high note.”

“We’re feeling really good,” Glovich said. “We’re confident. Anyone who’s put in front of us or we have, we’re confident enough to beat and yeah, we’re excited for regions and state and hopefully we win state.”