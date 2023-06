SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls East got back into the win column with a double header sweep of Renner on Tuesday.

Post 15 rode Andrew Glovich in the first game. The right hander pitched a complete game shutout, while striking out nine.

The offense would provide some help, posting eight hits and eight runs in the 8-0 win.

Sioux Falls East would continue the strong play with a 6-3 win in game two.