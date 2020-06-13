Sioux Falls East and West return to the baseball diamond

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Post 15 East and West both opened their baseball seasons on Friday, as the two cross town rivals squared off on the diamond in the opening game of the Dakota Classic.

Sioux Falls East and West’s first game back was a back-and-forth tilt that ended on a walk-off single.

“I definitely would have liked to see a different result but I think there’s a lot of positive to go off, and certainly some first game almost jitters, and mistakes we’re not used to because usually the boys are coming off the high school season,” Post 15 West Head Coach Charlie Dubanoski said.

Friday’s game at the Dakota Classic was made possible when the city removed restrictions for team activities across all parks in late May.

“You know the coaches across the state had a group text too and you know once all the good news started flowing, just a lot of GIF’s and emojis and stuff like that. People are excited and just happy to be playing again,” Post 15 East Head Coach Matt Storo said.

Both team’s have been practicing for the past two weeks.

“That first day of practice was a really good day when we were back at it as a team. There were a lot of smiles. It was pretty fun to be a part of,” Dubanoski said.

The return of legion ball was even more special for the seniors.

“I’m just thankful that we get the opportunity to play you know. Not getting a senior year for high school baseball is kind of sad. But you know, you get past it. Everybody here is just happy to play,” Post 15 East Senior Brady Christoffels said.

Though travel will be reduced, with each of the Sioux Falls teams playing in just one out of state tournament this summer, it does provide the opportunity for something new.

“We’re just going to get to play a lot more of the South Dakota guys. I guess we’ll form a few more rivalries,” Dubanoski said.

The Dakota Classic comes to the Sioux Falls area from June 12-14. Four of the games played on Friday and Saturday will livestream on KELOLAND.com including:

Friday, June 12, 2:30 p.m.: Sioux Falls West vs. Sioux Falls East

Friday, June 12, 5:00 p.m.: Mitchell vs. Sioux Falls East

Saturday, June 13, 10:30 a.m: Lennox vs. Brandon Valley

Saturday, June 13, 1:00 p.m.: Watertown vs. Lennox

All of the games can be seen on the Game of the Week page. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.