Sioux Falls East and Pierre Post 8 march on to Class A State Legion final four

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The host team would welcome in the number one overall seed, Sioux Falls East. In the bottom of the 3rd, East up 3-2 when Jackson Boe doubles to right. That hit would tack on another run as Myles Rees touches home and it’s 4-2 East. Top 4, how about the defense from Post 15. A sharp grounder to third and they’ll turn the 5-4-3 double play holding Brandon Valley to a scoreless inning. In the 5th, post 131 back up to bat and this time with a runner in scoring position Jaxon Haase knocks one into right field and its a 1-run game. Top 6, Joe Kolbeck comes in and does his job. So, we head to the top of the 7th, one last chance for Brandon Valley but with 2 outs on a 3-2 count, Andrew Evenson locks up Kolbeck and that would do it as Sioux Falls East moves on to the final four.

In game 2 of todays action Pierre and Harrisburg would do battle. We begin in the top of the first, Maguire Raske on the mound and he was fantastic from the opening pitch. In the bottom half of the inning, with runners on first and second, Raske now at the plate, he puts a ball into play and Post 45 makes a mistake at second. That would allow Lincoln Keinholz to come home to score and its 1-0 Pierre. Later in the inning, Jet Zabel pokes a single out to center field. Chase Mason fields it off one hop but the throw home is just a tad late, so, Post 8 takes a 2-0 lead. We move ahead now to the bottom of the 4th where its 3-0 Pierre and it’s going to stay that way. Raske was just terrific as Post 8 goes on to win 6-0 advancing to tomorrows final 4 and sending Harrisburg home in the process.