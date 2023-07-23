SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls would go on to claim the 2023 Little League State Championship Title with the 3-1 win over Capital City.

“Gutsy performance today, he came out gave us all he had for 83 pitches, got the job done. And we were able to have Ryan come in and close the door for us. These kids are pretty resilient. They came out they were ready to go. And from the very beginning they knew they had a tough game on their hands and they were prepared to go the whole way and we never let up,” Sioux Falls All-Star manager Ryan Jeffers said.

Sioux Falls will go on to compete in the Little League Midwest Regionals in Whitestown, Indiana on August 4th.