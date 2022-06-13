SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls City FC is a new soccer club competing this year, and so far they’re off to a perfect start.

“Sioux Falls City has like this ambition like 5-10 years to possibly bring professional soccer here to Sioux Falls. So if we don’t act that way now with it, then we might never get to it,” Sioux Falls FC Head Coach Dale Weiler said.

A new team is officially here in Sioux Falls.

“This is the WPSL, Women’s Premier Soccer League. So there are 140 teams in the nation. These women are pre-professional,” Melissa Nelson said.

The Sioux Falls City FC roster features college athletes from several different environments.

“We have 25 players on our roster. 14 of which are from South Dakota meaning the rest are from outside of South Dakota. We represent Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Canada,” Nelson told.

But the well traveled roster has gelled nicely.

“Over Memorial Day weekend, the house I’m staying at, we had a little house party. Per usual, you know, just get together, have fun, grilled a little bit, so that was a fun night,” Sioux Falls FC athlete and Kansas City native Kirsten Wetterstrom.

That off field bonding has shown up on the pitch with FC currently boasting a perfect 3-0 record.

“Maybe the thing that sticks out is just how like intentional and serious and like empowered the players are to want to be here and want to get better,” Weiler said.



“It just means way more to them than maybe I thought it would like three months ago. But it’s also connected to the culture right. The work we did for the last few months to get to here, of course it means a lot to them now right?”

“We’re bringing something that young girls can look at and aspire to and be proud of and be excited to be apart of because this is not just for these women, this is for everybody,” Nelson said.

“We want everybody to embrace this team and that’s what we’re excited to bring to the community.”