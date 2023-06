SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls City Football Club earned a 2-0 victory over St. Croix Legacy at Bob Young Field Sunday afternoon.

Kaylee Rock netted the first goal of the game in the 44th minute on a cross from Rylee Haldeman. Kendra Park scored the second goal in the 67th minute.

SFCFC held an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal. The club is currently 2-0-2 on the season.