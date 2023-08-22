OKLAHOMA CITY (WPSL) – The Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) announced today the five initial clubs that have signed Letters of Intent to advance the development of the WPSL PRO: Oklahoma City FC, Sioux Falls City FC, SouthStar FC, Austin Rise FC, and The Town FC.

“We are excited to take this next step in the growth of our project with WPSL PRO and remain committed to providing a new pathway for women’s soccer players to reach their full potential,” Sean Jones, WPSL president, said. “It has never been more clear that women’s soccer needs more opportunity and it needs to happen locally at a grassroots level in order to make it more accessible.”

The WPSL PRO division is intent on enhancing player development, broadening the pool of potential players across professional levels, increasing player availability, and creating more sustainable opportunities overall for women’s soccer. The league plans to roll out in the third tier of women’s soccer with a strategic decision to create more opportunities at a regional level.

With women’s soccer rapidly increasing in popularity across the nation, the need for high-level competitive opportunities for female players is evident. The new WPSL PRO division will effectively address this demand by creating a platform that allows players to flourish and develop their skills while ultimately opening more doors for women in professional soccer.

“This is an important first major milestone in our process to launch this league,” Benno Nagel, WPSL PRO project director, said. “We have spent months investing heavily in relationship building across every level of stakeholder in this country [and] have engaged the entire pyramid to make this announcement today in full recognition of the role that our league can play in ensuring that our country remains the top nation in womens global soccer.”

The WPSL PRO division aims to create long-term positive impact on the sport as a whole. By providing an elite level of competition, women nationwide will have access to more opportunities to engage in and compete in the sport they love. This new league offers the potential to foster new generations of talented players who will represent the United States in competitions locally, nationally, and beyond. The WPSL PRO has also announced intentions to develop professional pathways for players and linking athletes with local business to help cultivate their skills after soccer.

As women’s soccer continues to gain national attention, the WPSL PRO’s creation signifies the organization’s ongoing commitment to both player development and the overall growth of the sport. The WPSL will continue to work tirelessly in providing communities with access to these expanded opportunities to further reach its desired impact on the growth of women’s soccer.

“Our priority has always been around growing her game,” Kendra Halterman, WPSL commissioner, said. “Since joining the WPSL, I’ve been committed to developing an environment that empowers and inspires other female athletes on and off the pitch.”

In addition to operating WPSL PRO, the WPSL will continue to elevate and expand its summer amateur league, as well as its WPSL U21 division – serving as a proving ground for young players looking to advance into the collegiate and pro ranks. In initiating at the DIII level of professional play, the WPSL PRO sees a tremendous opportunity to fill in the gap between the large base of women’s amateur and pre-professional soccer clubs and the top tiers of pro play.