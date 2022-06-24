SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls City FC returned home Friday night for a matchup with the first place Minnesota Thunder.

The Thunder controlled much of the first half, and finally got one past Hailee Fischer on a Sophia Barjesteh that gave them the 1-0 lead. They’d maintain that advantage heading into the second half.

The Thunder would add to their advantage with an early goal in the second half from Kelsey Kallio to make it 2-0.

But then Sioux Falls started to find its offensive game. Hattie Giblin cut the Thunder lead in half and then FC would pull even on Jozy Bardsley’s tally.

But the Thunder would respond later in the half as Paige Peltier gave them the 3-2 lead and that would be the difference as Minnesota picked up the 3-2 victory.