Sioux Falls Christian takes down Madison in four sets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Christian was the unanimous Number 1 team in the latest South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll, as the Chargers have started the year with 6 straight wins without dropping a set to start the season.

Sioux Falls Christian met Madison Tuesday night. The Chargers were rolling early, taking set 1, 25-8. They’d continue to show why they’re the top-ranked team in the state in set 2, with a 25-19 victory.

But Madison wouldn’t go down without a fight, cutting into the 2-0 deficit with a 25-23 victory in the third set, handing the Chargers their first dropped set of the season. But SFC would bounce back in the fourth with a 25-18 win, to pick up the 3-1 victory over the Bulldogs.

