Sioux Falls Christian takes down Jefferson in boys hoops

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a cross-class, crosstown matchup in boys basketball Tuesday night as Sioux Falls Jefferson clashed with Sioux Falls Christian.

It was a tight game throughout with the Chargers taking a 1 point lead after one quarter of play. Sioux Falls Christian would take a 31-27 lead heading into halftime.

The 3rd quarter saw Jefferson continue to keep it close, but the Chargers seemed to answer any little run the Cavaliers could muster, as they led by 5 after 3. Then in the 4th quarter Sioux Falls Christian put the game away, outscoring Jefferson by 6 points in the quarter en route to the 63-52 victory.