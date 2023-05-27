SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2023 SDHSAA State Track & Field Meet concluded Saturday with Sioux Falls Christian claiming both the boys and girls team titles in Class ‘A.’

The boys team dominated the competition and notched a cumulative score of 153 and scored 108 points higher than second-place Custer. The girls tallied 126.5 points, which was 38 points ahead of Mount Vernon/Plankinton.

In Class ‘AA,’ the team titles were split between Lincoln and O’Gorman. The Knights’ boys team took the title by outpacing Brandon Valley by 10 points. The Patriots’ girls squad edged the Lynx by 12 points for first.

On the Class ‘B’ leaderboard, Gregory and Ipswich split the boys team title as they each scored 54. Colman-Egan earned the girls title with a score of 88.

The event marked the end of the decorated high school career of Rapid City Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum. In his final race, the senior and Oregon-commit set a meet record in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:02.78.