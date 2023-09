SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both the girls and boys soccer team earned wins against Marshall from Minnesota Saturday.

The Chargers girls shutout Marshall early in the day 6-nil. Ashlee VanDriesen with back to back goals for Sioux Fall Christian. They’ll hit the road to face Vermillion Thursday, August 7th at 5:15 p.m.

The boys also faced Marshall ending the day with the 6-1 victory. The boys will meet Vermillion Tuesday, September 5th. Kick off set for 5:30 p.m.