RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Christian volleyball team claimed a 3-1 match victory over #2 Rapid City Christian on Saturday, securing another state title.

The championship marks the Chargers seventh straight title in class ‘A’.

The scores for the match were: 25-15, 22-25, 25-23, 25-14.

Saturday’s win is now the 13th all-time state title for the Chargers.