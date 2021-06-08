Sioux Falls Christian rolls to girls ‘A’ golf title, Beresford’s Muller wins individual championship

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — The Class “A” Girls State Golf Championship was held in Spearfish. Sioux Falls Christian entered the day atop the team leaderboard while Beresford’s Maiya Muller and Sisseton’s Kelsey Heath shared the individual lead.

Final Team Results

1Sioux Falls Christian+143352367719
2Sisseton+173375374749
3Winner+188393371764
4Vermillion+212404384788
5St. Thomas More+234405405810
6Hot Springs+236408404812
7Madison+241401416817
8West Central+256407425832
9Dell Rapids+262418420838
10Elk-Point Jefferson+284440420860
11Chamberlain+287433430863
12Mobridge-Pollock+310443443886
13Custer+420513483996

Final Individual Results

