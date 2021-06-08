Sioux Falls Christian rolls to girls ‘A’ golf title, Beresford’s Muller wins individual championship

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — The Class “A” Girls State Golf Championship was held in Spearfish. Sioux Falls Christian entered the day atop the team leaderboard while Beresford’s Maiya Muller and Sisseton’s Kelsey Heath shared the individual lead.
Final Team Results
|1
|Sioux Falls Christian
|+143
|352
|367
|719
|2
|Sisseton
|+173
|375
|374
|749
|3
|Winner
|+188
|393
|371
|764
|4
|Vermillion
|+212
|404
|384
|788
|5
|St. Thomas More
|+234
|405
|405
|810
|6
|Hot Springs
|+236
|408
|404
|812
|7
|Madison
|+241
|401
|416
|817
|8
|West Central
|+256
|407
|425
|832
|9
|Dell Rapids
|+262
|418
|420
|838
|10
|Elk-Point Jefferson
|+284
|440
|420
|860
|11
|Chamberlain
|+287
|433
|430
|863
|12
|Mobridge-Pollock
|+310
|443
|443
|886
|13
|Custer
|+420
|513
|483
|996
Final Individual Results