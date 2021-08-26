Sioux Falls Christian rolls past Tea in its season opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Christian claimed its 4th consecutive Class ‘A’ State Volleyball Championship. The Chargers are once again the favorite in Class ‘A’ with plenty of talent back from that 2020 title team.

Sioux Falls Christian opened its season on Thursday at home against Tea Area. The Chargers showed why they’re the preseason No. 1 team in their match with the Titans. Sioux Falls Christian took set 1, 25-11 and then set 2, 25-7, before finishing off the match with a 25-7 win in set 3.

Katie Van Egdom led Sioux Falls Christian with 14 kills while Sydney Tims added 7. Van Egdom, Ellie Lems and Addisen Barber all tied for a team high with 2 blocks, while Barber also dished out 23 assists.

Mara Grant paced the Titans with 2 kills while Alyssa Giles added 2. Grant also had 2 blocks on the night. Cassidy Gors tallied 15 digs and Jillian Huenink recorded 7 assists in the match.