RENNER, S.D. (KELO) — The Class B Region baseball playoffs begin on Monday, as teams continued to position themselves for the postseason, including in region 3, where Lennox entered the night in 6th place, while Sioux Falls Christian just two spots back in 8th.

The Chargers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a pair of RBI singles in the bottom of the first.

After Lennox trimmed that deficit in half in the top of the 2nd, Sioux Falls Christian answered with a 4-run inning in the home frame to take a 6-1 lead.

Sioux Falls Christian would never look back en route to the 12-2 victory in 6 innings.