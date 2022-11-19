SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After sweeping each of their opponents on Friday, Saturday the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers and Elkton-Lake Benton Elks met for the Class ‘A’ State championship.

In the first set, the Charger defense was making plays. Ellie Lems rising for the block and that would eventually fall as a point. SFC would win set one 25-14.

In set two, the Elks would make a game out of his one. Aubree Bales with a very nice defensive play, however Elkton lake Benton trailed 21-19.

They would stay within striking distance by SFC’s Taylor Byl had a nice block of her own, Sioux Falls Christian would win set two 25-20.

But the Elks deserve some cred, they would fight back to win the third set by a final of 25-23, But in the end Sioux Falls Christian was just too much. The Chargers win yet another Class A state championship by a final of 3-1.

Class ‘A’ Consolation Championship

Elk Point-Jefferson 3 Miller 1