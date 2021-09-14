Sioux Falls Christian, Harrisburg pick up sweeps on the volleyball court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Christian and Dakota Valley entered the week as the top-two teams in the latest South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball poll.

The Chargers have started the year with 8 straight wins, and have only dropped 1 set in those matches. They sought their 9th straight win against McCook Central/Montrose Tuesday night at home.

McCook Central/Montrose battled hard in the first set, but SFC would pull away in the first for the 25-18 victory. The Chargers would take set two, 25-11, and then complete the sweep with a 25-21 victory in set three.

Dakota Valley also entered the night undefeated, with a perfect 4-0 start. But the Panthers would be challenged Wednesday night as Class AA No. 5 Harrisburg visited.

The opening set was tight until the very last point. Dakota Valley took a 24-23 lead and was serving for the set, but the Tigers rallied off three straight point, including back-to-back aces to take the first set 26-24.

Harrisburg would carry that momentum into the next two sets, rolling 25-14 and 25-9 for the 3-0 Sweep.

Abby Meister paced the Tigers with 13 kills, while Morissen Samuels added 12. Jorja Van Den Hul led the Panthers with 6 kills.

