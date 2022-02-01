SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In Class ‘A’ girls basketball, Sioux Falls Christian hosted Canton as part of a girls and boys hoops doubleheader.

It was a tight game until the second quarter when the Chargers would finish the quarter on a 20-3 run to take an 18 point lead into halftime. Sioux Falls Christian would control the game the rest of the way as they picked up the 51-21 victory.

Sioux Falls Christian improved to 11-3 with the win, while Canton falls to 7-8.

The Chargers are back in action Thursday night at home against Vermillion. Canton also will be at home Thursday against Menno.