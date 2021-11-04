Sioux Falls Christian, Garretson punch tickets to SoDak 16

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Spots in the Class ‘A’ and Class ‘B’ Volleyball SoDak 16’s were up for grabs Thursday night.

In Region 3A, top-seed Sioux Falls Christian met Baltic, while on the other side of the region it was Garretson taking on Madison.

The Chargers showed why they’re the top-ranked team in the state, cruising past Baltic 3-0. The set scores were 25-13, 25-14, 25-15.

In the other matchup, Garretson pulled away from Madison in the first set, winning it 25-12. The Blue Dragons would take the next two sets for the straight sets victory, punching their ticket to the Class ‘A’ SoDak 16.

Thursday’s Playoff Results

Class A

Region 1

Florence/Henry def. Milbank, 27-25, 25-16, 25-13

Redfield def. Groton Area, 25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-7

Region 2

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 16-25, 25-8, 25-19, 25-15

Hamlin def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-19, 25-22, 25-15

Region 3

Garretson def. Madison, 25-12, 25-17, 25-16

Sioux Falls Christian def. Baltic, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15

Region 4

Dakota Valley def. Parker, 25-19, 25-20, 25-13

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 25-16, 25-18, 25-23

Region 5

Parkston def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20

Wagner def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16

Region 6

Mobridge-Pollock def. Chamberlain, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17

Winner def. Dupree, 25-16, 25-21, 25-12

Region 7

Lakota Tech def. Todd County, 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-11

Pine Ridge def. Bennett County, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23

Region 8

Hill City def. Belle Fourche, 25-22, 25-18, 25-6

Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16

Class B

Region 1

Aberdeen Christian def. Northwestern, 18-25, 25-19, 26-24, 29-27

Warner def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-16, 25-10, 25-10

Region 2

Faulkton def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21

Miller def. Potter County, 25-20, 25-13, 20-25, 26-24

Region 3

Arlington def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-15, 25-16, 25-15

Wolsey-Wessington def. Castlewood, 25-23, 25-21, 30-28

Region 4

Chester def. Ethan, 25-15, 16-25, 25-20, 25-14

Colman-Egan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 21-25, 23-15, 25-22, 25-19, 15-12

Region 5

Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 19-25, 28-26, 19-25, 25-22, 18-16

Gayville-Volin def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-10, 25-16

Region 6

Burke def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16

Platte-Geddes def. Avon, 25-11, 25-12, 25-7

Region 7

Edgemont def. White River, 25-22, 17-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11

Philip def. Jones County, 25-16, 22-25, 25-20

Region 8

Faith def. Bison, 25-19, 25-14, 25-12

Timber Lake def. Harding County, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18

Regular Season

Huron def. Brandon Valley, 26-24, 25-21, 25-19

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Aberdeen Central, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 25-14

Yankton def. Watertown, 25-10, 25-21, 11-25, 25-13