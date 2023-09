SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Christian picked up a ranked win on Thursday, edging Dell Rapids 3-1.

The Quarriers claimed the first set 25-22, but the Chargers wouldn’t allow another loss again.

SFC won 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 to claim the 3-1 match victory.

Taylor Byl led the way with 14 kills for the Chargers. Brietta Timms added 12 kills. Addison Barber had 34 assists and Lavin Maddox had 17 digs.