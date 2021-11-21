Sioux Falls Christian continues its dynasty with 5th straight State Volleyball title

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Christian was the top team in Class A Volleyball all season long and Saturday night they showed why, with a 3-0 sweep of Garretson as the Chargers claimed their 5th straight Class A title.

Sioux Falls Christian had gotten to the final with a pair of straight set wins in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, while Garretson had to survive two five-set matches on their way to the title match.

The Chargers won each set Saturday night by a 25-15 score en route to the state title.

Sioux Falls Christian senior Katie VanEgdom led the way with a match high 20 kills. Sydney Tims added 7 kills, while Peyton Poppema tallied 5 in the win.

Sioux Falls Christian didn’t drop a set in the state tournament, and hadn’t dropped a set since October 9th, when they beat eventual Class AA State Champion O’Gorman 3-2.

The Chargers finished the year with a 35-4 overall record, and was undefeated against South Dakota opponents.

This year’s title was the Chargers 5th straight and 10th in the last 12 years.

