LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Christian won their 29th game of the season, following a 3-1 victory over Lennox on Monday.

The Orioles held a late lead in the first set, but the Chargers rallied to grab a first set victory.

SF Christian took set two, before Lennox took set three, forcing a fourth. The Chargers would win that win, taking the match 3-1.

Sioux Falls Christian finished the year 29-4.