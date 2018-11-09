Sports

Sioux Falls Christian Claims Second Straight "11B" Crown

By:

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 05:18 PM CST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 05:26 PM CST

VERMILLION, S.D. - Sioux Falls Christian claimed its second straight class "11B" football championship with a 43-8 win over Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan on Friday.  It's the second consecutive year that the Chargers and Seahawks have met in the finals.

Parker Nelson rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns.  He was named the Joe Robbie MVP.

Sioux Falls Christian quarterback Dawson Mulder completed 2-of-3 passes for 43 yards and two touchdowns.  Mitchell Goodbary caught both passes for 43 yards and two scores.

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan quarterback Brady Hawkins rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

The Chargers finished the season with a 10-2 record.

 

