SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Christian and Brandon Valley boys basketball teams each picked up victories Saturday afternoon.

The Chargers, who are the top-ranked team in Class A, secured a 58-39 win over O’Gorman, who was No. 4 in Class AA. SFC is now 3-0 on the season.

The Lynx knocked off Roosevelt, the top-ranked team in Class AA, 45-40 at home. That marked BV’s first victory of the year.