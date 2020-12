SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A year ago, the USF Cougars earned an at large bid to the Division II National Tournament, following their first ever NSIC South regular season title. Now they'll have to start from scratch with some new additions, as they look to defend their conference crown.

The University of Sioux Falls women's basketball team was in Missouri in March when the tournament was canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.