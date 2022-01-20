Sioux Falls Christian boys knock off Vermillion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Christian boys welcomed Vermillion to town Thursday night in boys hoops.

The Chargers closed the opening half strong, taking a 29-20 lead into the break. They’d stretch that lead to 14 early in the 3rd quarter, but Vermillion would rally back to close the gap to 4. However, the Chargers answered with a 5-0 run to close the 3rd and never looked back as they picked up the 48-39 victory.

With the win, the Chargers improve to 6-4 on the year, while Vermillion falls to 6-3. The Chargers visit Madison Friday night. The Tanagers are also back in action on Friday as they host Garretson.