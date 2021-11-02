Sioux Falls Christian, Beresford pick up wins in Class A Volleyball playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The road to Rapid City for the South Dakota State Volleyball Tournament is underway as region quarterfinals were held on Tuesday across the state.

In Class ‘A’, four-time defending state champion Sioux Falls Christian entered as the top overall seed in both their region and in the state. The Chargers went 29-4 during the regular season to earn the top spot.

They opened the postseason at home against Tri-Valley and had no issues as the Chargers took down the Mustangs in straight sets.

In Region 4A, Tea Area entered as the two-seed and drew Beresford in the opening round.

The Titans impressed in the opening set, winning it 25-17. But Beresford would take the next two to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

Tea Area would push the match to five as they took the fourth set, 25-16, but the Watchdogs would win the 5th, 15-11 to advance to the next round.

