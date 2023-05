SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Christian kept Tri-Valley in check Wednesday as they went on to claim a 6-2 win at Ronken Field.

The Chargers jumped out to the early 3-0 lead, but the Mustangs came crawling back. They’d pull within one at 3-2, but SFC finished strong.

Sioux Falls Christian scored the final three runs on their way to a 6-2 victory.