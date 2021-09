SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After advancing to the American Association championship series last year, the Sioux Falls Canaries will miss the playoffs this season.

Sioux Falls enters the final day of the regular season with a record of 35 and 64, and will finish fifth in the South Division.

The Birds close their schedule with a matinee against Sioux City on Monday. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. at the Birdcage.