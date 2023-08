MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Brewers claimed the Class ‘A’ amateur baseball championship with a 14-4 win over Renner in eight innings Sunday afternoon at Cadwell Park.

The Brewers scored at least one run in each of the first five innings. They plated three in each of the first and fourth innings. They ended the game with four runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Bryce Ahrendt was named MVP, while Sam Baier took home the Big Stick award.