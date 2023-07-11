SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are very few towns in South Dakota that have multiple legion baseball teams and Sioux Falls is one of those communities. Sioux Falls East and Sioux Falls West meet twice a year and it’s more than just a baseball game.

Its been six weeks since the two Sioux Falls teams met when Post 15 East earned a 9-0 win.

“They’re a tremendous team and they’re well coached by Danny. The unique thing about this game is there’s nothing that they can throw at us or we can throw at them because all these kids compete against each other in high school. They compete in the off-season so it really should be a pretty fun game where you can take the records and throw them out the window,” Post 15 West head coach Brent Thurlow said.

Now the two teams will meet on Military Night, renewing their rivalry once again.

“Anytime you play another Sioux Falls team, they’re going to give you your their A plus stuff,” Post 15 East head coach Dan Hughes said.

With a competitiveness bred from within the community, it’s not just a regular baseball game to the kids of Sioux Falls.

“I think it’s going to be a pretty electric atmosphere. I know this is my first year as the Legion West head coach, but I’ve partaken in the stands. And it’s fun to watch from up there. So I can only imagine kind of how intense that is going to be on the field and it’s a great night to give back to the Legion and great night to support our military,” coach Thurlow said.

“It’s just a fun night of baseball. I know last year was a fun game between us it came down to the wire and those games always seemed to do, the kids are hyped up ready to play. They want to have bragging rights in the city, things like that. We just have to be ready to play,” Hughes said.

The two teams will meet on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Harmodon Park.