FAYETTE, IA (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls football team dominated the Upper Iowa Peacocks today with a booming 50-6 win, giving head coach Jon Anderson his 50th career win.

The Cougars opened the game with a 20-yard field goal to score first and never looked back.

Cam Alfaro came away with his third interception of the season to end UIUs opening drive and give USF the ball on their own 2 yard line. Dylan Rudningen started his career best game with a 24-yard run followed by a 1-yard touchdown to open the second quarter 9-3.

After the Cougar defense forced the Peacocks to punt it away, Ethan Wittenburg pulled in his first touchdown of the day of a 7-yard pass from sophomore quarterback, Adam Mullen.

With a forced turnover on downs off a failed UIU punt, the Cougars got the ball back on the Upper Iowa 7 yard line. Following a 15-yard penalty, Thuro Reisdorfer rumbled in for a 14-yard rushing touchdown to put the Coo up 23-0 while picking up his 47th career touchdown.

Upper Iowa picked up their lone touchdown late in the second quarter but suffered a blocked PAT by redshirt freshman, defensive lineman Conor Rice with a 26-yard return by Noah Schmitt.

Sioux Falls ended the half on top marching 34 yards on 3 plays to end the half with a 31-yard field goal up 26-6.

With a short second half opening drive, USF would get the ball back on the UIU 48 yard line following a muffed Upper Iowa punt. Sioux Falls marched 48 yards in 38 second to score on a 34-yard touchdown pass to Wittenburg.

Landon Freeman capitalized on a Peacock three and out with a 20-yard rushing touchdown to put the Coo up 40-6 with 7:10 left in the third.

Reisdorfer made his final appearance of the game after he moved into fourth in the USF all-time rushing category with an 8-yard carry. Reisdorfer ended the game with 139 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Nick Hernandez opened the fourth quarter with a 34-yard field goal and his third of the day.

Jacqueze Lockett tallied his second touchdown of the season to seal the Cougars 50-6 victory over the Peacocks. USF saw multiple new faces today with a majority of the team seeing playing time in the Cougars eighth win of the season.

QUICK HITS

· Thuro Reisdorfer sits at 9th in USF all-time touchdowns and fourth in USF career rushing yards. He is the all-time leading rusher for the Cougars in the Division II era with 3,727 yards and leads the NSIC in season rushing yards with 1,362. Reisdorfer has collected his 19th 100-yard day and his eighth of the season.

· Adam Mullen is now 16-6 as the Cougars starting quarterback

· Dylan Rudningen rushed for a career high 88-yard game along with picking up his fourth career touchdown

· Today’s game was also USF Broadcaster, Tom Fredericks 291st broadcast of Cougar Football.