Sioux Falls Arena set to host national youth wrestling event this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Arena is set to host a national youth wrestling event on Saturday.

The Wild West Championships will feature 750 wrestlers from more than 20 states. The participants range in age from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Rocky Mountain Nationals Events is organizing the tournament. CEO Ed Gutierrez says there’s no restriction on the number of fans, but COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

“We do encourage the masks, we require that, we encourage social distancing, we will be doing temperature checks before any spectator walks in the door, and there’s going to be hand sanitation at every table, so we’re going to go that extra effort to make sure it’s a safe environment for people to come,” Gutierrez said.

Doors open Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m., followed by the start of the tournament.