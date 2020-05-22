Sioux Empire Baseball Association has plan in place if baseball is allowed this summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On May 29, the city of Sioux Falls will make its decision on whether or not organized activities can happen in the city parks this summer. However the Sioux Empire Baseball Association already has a plan in place so that if it’s allowed, kids can get back onto the baseball diamond safely.

Chad Barman, the Executive Director of SEBA says the biggest changes you’ll notice will be promoting more social distancing and disinfecting shared equipment. There are some smaller measures planned as well.

“No sunflower seeds, no gum. We can’t have post-game handshakes, we won’t have pregame coaches meetings, things like that. Really as much stuff as we can do to keep people away from one another,” Barman said.

Fans will be allowed to take in the games with social distance in mind.

“Your family unit will be expected to remain spread out from other family units,” Barman said.

If the city allows organized activities to continue, practices will start June 1.

“Just to get things going, that’s going to be the hardest part is just finding a new rhythm and things like that. Obviously youth sports function in a certain way and we’re going to all be asked to change how that works, not only just baseball,” Barman said.

Click here for more information on this year’s baseball season.