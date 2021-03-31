Sioux City shuts out Stampede

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (STAMPEDE) – The Sioux Falls Stampede were shutout 5-0 to the Sioux City Musketeers at the Tyson Events Center Wednesday night. Trent Burnham made the start in net, stopping 34 of 39 shots on goal.

The Musketeers scored first from former Stampede forward Brenden Olson at 4:42 of the first period with the first assist to Joel Maatta. Maatta followed the score with his own at 14:31 of the period for the 2-0 lead going into the first intermission.

Ben Steeves alone doubled up the score with two goals in the second period. The first came at exactly five minutes with the assist to Daniel Laatsch and the second at 18:23. Bennett Schimek topped the game off in the third period with a goal at 4:02 for the 5-0 lead. Akira Schmid earned the shutout for the Musketeers.

Cole Sillinger’s 14-game point streak came to an end on the shutout. The streak is a Stampede franchise record since the league recorded streaks beginning in 2002.

The Stampede will return to the PREMIER Center next Friday and Saturday night to take on the Tri-City Storm with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop both nights. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office inside the PREMIER Center. Fans can also catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com