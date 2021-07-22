Sioux City avoids the sweep with win over the Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries fell to Sioux City on Thursday 11-2, as the Explorers avoided the three game sweep in Sioux Falls.

The Birds took the first two games of the series on Tuesday and Wednesday and they sought the sweep on Thursday.

After falling behind 2-1, Sioux Falls drew even in the third with an RBI ground out by Jabari Henry.

From there, it was all Sioux City as they scored five in the fifth, two in the sixth and two more in the ninth en route to an 11-2 win.

Sioux Falls will host the Lincoln Saltdogs in a three game series starting on Friday and running through Sunday.