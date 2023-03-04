Des Moines, Iowa (KELO) — Sioux Center won its first state title in girls basketball with a 62-47 win over Benton Community.
Willow Bleeker led the way for the Warriors with 17 points.
Sioux Center finished the year with a 21-5 record.
by: Ian Sacks
Posted:
Updated:
Des Moines, Iowa (KELO) — Sioux Center won its first state title in girls basketball with a 62-47 win over Benton Community.
Willow Bleeker led the way for the Warriors with 17 points.
Sioux Center finished the year with a 21-5 record.