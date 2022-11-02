CORALVILLE, Iowa (KELO) — The Iowa High School State Volleyball Tournament continued on Wednesday with the semifinal round, with Western Christian punching its ticket to the Class 2A State Championship, and Sioux Center advancing to the Class 3A Final.

The Wolfpack impressed with a 3-0 sweep Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. Western Christian grabbed the early lead with 25-16 victory in the opening set. They’d follow that up with a 25-21 win in the second, and then finish off the match with a dominant 25-11 victory in the third.

Western Christian will now face Dike-New Hartford for the Iowa 2A State Championship Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

Sioux Center pulled off the upset of top-seed Des Moines Christian. The Warriors fell behind to start the match, dropping the first set 25-22. They’d rise to the challenge in the second, winning it by a 25-20 score to even the match at one set a piece.

The third set was a back-and-forth battle, with Sioux Center eventually picking up the 30-28 victory to take a 2-1 lead in the match. The fourth set was also a tight set, with the Warriors squeaking out the 26-24 win to complete the 3-1 upset win over the Lions.

Sioux Center will face Assumption Thursday, November 3rd at 2:30 p.m. for the Class 3A State Championship.