CORALVILLE, Iowa (KELO) — Sioux Center’s State Championship dreams came up just short as they fell to Davenport Assumption 3-0 in the Iowa 3A State Title match.

The Warriors and Knights battled throughout the opening set, but eventually the Assumption would secure the set with a 25-23 victory.

They’d extend their lead to 2 with a 25-16 win in the second set, and then complete the sweep with a 25-21 victory in the 3rd, to claim the State Championship.

Sioux Center finishes the season with a 32-4 overall record.